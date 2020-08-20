Camargo, Fernando Jose died on Saturday August 15, 2020 in Miami, FL. Fernando was the child of Mary and Jesus Camargo. He was born on April 12, 1968 in Eastbourne England. In 1993 he met Kareen and later married on September 2, 1995 in New York. Fernando is survived by Kareen, his 2 daughters Catherine and Katia, mother Mary, sister Michele and brother Antonio.Viewing will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5-7pm at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home. A mass will be held Friday August 21, 2020 at 10AM at St Rose of Lima in Miami Shores. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000



