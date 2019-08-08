Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Canon Richard Edward Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, CANON RICHARD EDWARD, age 71, of Miami, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born to Theodore Z. Miller and Margie H. (Lowe) Miller on October 6, 1947, 55 minutes after his twin brother Robert. He grew up in Bunche Park and was a graduate of North Dade Junior Senior High School in 1965. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management in 1973 and a Master of Science in Management, Public Administration in 1975. He served in the United States Air Force for five years as a member of the Air Force Band during the Vietnam era. Mr. Miller retired from Miami-Dade County after 24 years of service in numerous capacities, with his final assignment as Deputy Director for the Housing & Urban Development Department. Richard was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and unselfishly gave his time and talent to numerous organizations and causes dear to him: Life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Beta Beta Lambda Chapter South Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America First Black person to serve more than 28 years on the Executive Board of the South Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America First lay person from the Diocese of Southeast Florida to serve on the Executive Council of the Episcopal Church First Black person in The Episcopal Church to chair the Episcopal church's powerful standing committee on Finance and Administration First lay person to be elected president of Province IV of The Episcopal Church First person elected to serve 11 terms as a deputy to the General Convention of The Episcopal Church (since 1988) First Black male to be ordained a Canon to the Trinity Cathedral, Miami, Florida Dedicated member of The Church of the Incarnation (Episcopal) Executive Board Member and Board of Director President of Community Crusade Against Drugs, Inc. Board Member of the Greater Miami Neighborhoods, Inc. Retired Chief Executive Officer for the Sphinx Group, Inc. 5000 Role Models of Excellence He enjoyed spending his time with family, globetrotting with his wife, and fine Asian cuisine. Survivors include his wife, Juanita L. Miller; daughters, Teri L. Reid, Margie H. Ponder and Sybil G. Burse; brothers, Alvin Miller (Betty), Robert Miller and Stanley Miller; sister, Alice Theresa Wren; sister-by-marriage, Delores Blatch Miller; sister-in-Law, Thomasena Y. Mitchell (Samuel); four grandchildren; eight great-grand- children; five nieces, two nephews; goddaughters, Marquieta Minor-Gordon and Alyssa Monique Mitchell; godsons, Wesley Wray, Christopher Campbell and Allen Campbell; and a host of other caring relatives and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endowment Fund at The Church of the Incarnation (

