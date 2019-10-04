Captain William H. Angleman affectionately known as Bill was born on March 20,1927 to Parents William & Helen (Kemple) Angleman of Norword, Ohio where he graduated High School. Bill passed away on September 6,2019 Bill had an illustrious history as a pilot completing his first solo flight at 16. He enlisted in the United States Air force at 18. Bill re-enlisted in the Air force and flew with SAC for 9 years.Bill was a test pilot with Douglas Air Craft Company and was instrumental in bringing in the first Boeing 747 passenger plane. He was the Captain that flew the first 747 air flight. Captain with PanAm for 28 years and employed by PanAm flight Academy. Bill was instrumental in resolving many issues and safety concerns. Bill also received the Wright Brother Master Pilot Award. Bill is survived by Rosmond Lingerman, life partner and her son Dennis. Bill was also survived by his nephew James Drake of South Carolina, Gary Reynolds of Texas, nieces Virginia Sharp of California and Joyce Rodriguez of Texas. Condolences to the family may be left at www.Vistafunerals.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 4, 2019