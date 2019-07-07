ERDOZAIN, CARIDAD (Cary), (89), a Miamian since 1952, was called to her eternal home on Wednesday, July 3rd surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of 60 years to Joaquin (deceased) and nurturing mother to four children: Martha (Bill deceased), Mary Helen (Ed), Eunice (Roney), and Jack (Rosemary); seven grandchildren: Bill, Marci, Meredith, Roney, Rebekah, Jack and Megan; three great-grandchildren: Mackenna, Aria, and Jones. She is loved by all and missed by many until we reunite again. Caballero-Woodlawn North 3344 S.W. 8 St. Viewing Monday, July 8 at 6:00 P.M. and internment Tuesday, July 9 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019