Carl A. Wysong, 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 27. He quietly but strongly fought illness for several years while maintaining focus on the family and the work that he loved. Carl was born on July 24, 1951 in Homestead, where he grew up with his parents, Reid & Andrea Wysong, and surviving sister, Linda Pagliaro. Carl graduated from South Dade High School and then spent the next 50 years at the same Miami manufacturing business, where he learned the skills of a master machinist, shop foreman, and later business owner. He loved working with his hands, operating machines, and using his mechanical acumen to solve challenges for customers. Carl was devoted to his immediate family, all of whom survive him: Terry, his wife of 45 years, children Jason (Nicole), Amanda, and Justin, and grandchildren Lauren, Sophia, and Benjamin. He loved spending time with them, as well as the Dennises and Sincores, anywhere the group could gather. Carl, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, Bapa--we love you and will always remember you for your kindness, humor, dedication to your family, and the helping hand you gave to anyone who needed you. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



