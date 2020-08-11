CARLOS ALBERTO BALDOR, SR. 77, of Tampa, FL, USA entered into God's beautiful Kingdom on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a courageous and inspirational battle with cancer. He was born on April 1, 1943, in Havana, Cuba, the son of Dr. Aurelio Baldor and Moraima Aranalde Baldor. Carlos Sr. grew up in Havana and graduated from high school on July 3, 1960, from the esteemed Colegio Baldor, which his father founded. He then emigrated from Cuba on July 19, 1960, as the Baldor family escaped the Castro regime and sought freedom in the United States of America. Carlos Sr. met his beloved wife, Liana Garcia Munoz Baldor, on August 12, 1958 and they were high school sweethearts prior to him leaving Cuba. He reunited with Liana in the United States and they were married on June 13, 1964, in New York City, NY, and spent 56 amazing years together. Carlos Sr. and Liana were blessed with three wonderful children in Carlos Alberto Jr., Javier Aurelio and the late Ana Maria Baldor-Bunn. Carlos Sr. pursued his studies in engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York and earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering and Master of Engineering from RPI. He began his promising career at the prestigious Bell Telephone Laboratories in the systems and communications field, where he also completed a Graduate Study Program. He then continued his professional advancement at Martin Marietta and Honeywell in their aerospace programs. In 1971, Carlos Sr. aspired to be an entrepreneur and founded his own business, BST Data Systems, in Tampa, FL as a data service bureau that processed data for clients in various industries. One of BST's first clients was an engineering consultancy, which inspired the company to concentrate on the development of a business software solution specifically for the Architectural and Engineering industry. This ultimately led to the creation of BST Global, as it is known today, where he served as the President and CEO for nearly 50 years, with clients spanning more than 70 countries worldwide. Carlos Sr. was a private, humble, kind and faith-filled family man with a spirit of compassionate generosity that knew no bounds. He placed his Catholic faith completely in the Divine Mercy of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary, and loved and cared for his family and the BST family as his own. He had the "heart of a lion" and quietly gave to all in need that he came across especially children, widows and those suffering with cancer to name a few. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Carlos Sr. is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Aurelio and Moraima Baldor; his mother and father-in-law, Manuel and Palmira Solis; his brother, Rodolfo Baldor; and his beloved daughter, Ana Maria Baldor-Bunn. Carlos Sr. is survived by his loving wife, Liana; his son, Carlos Jr., and wife, Maria Christina (Kiki) of Tampa; his son, Javier, and wife, Cindy Nell of Tampa; eight grandchildren, Sophia Nell, Cristina, Nicholas, Victoria, Javi, William Bunn, Carlos Alberto III and Andres; and brothers and sisters, Aurelio, Daniel, Jose Luis, Gertrudis and Teresita. A visitation will commence on Friday, August 14, at 9 a.m. in the narthex of the Christ the King Church, located at 821 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609. The funeral mass in the church will begin at 10 a.m. and will be officiated by Christ the King Pastor Rev. Len Plazewski, concelebrated with Fr. Richard C. Hermes, S.J., President of Jesuit High School, and assisted by Deacon Ernie Sosa. Following the mass, a reception for family and friends will be held at the McLoughlin Center. The Baldor family has worked closely with Christ the King to host and safely provide an environment (up to 500 persons) for Carlos Sr.'s funeral mass. All attendees will be required to please wear a face mask, and pre-arranged social distancing measures in accordance with CDC guidelines will be employed at the Christ the King Church and the McLoughlin Center. Furthermore, the Baldor family has also made arrangements to stream the funeral mass, and details can be found at blountcurrymacdill.com
. Donations may be made in Carlos Sr.'s memory to Villa Madonna Catholic School in Tampa; St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Tampa; St. Lawrence Catholic School in Tampa; Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School; Christ the King Catholic School in Tampa; Jesuit High School in Tampa; Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa; Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco, Haledon, NJ; or the Life Raft Group, Wayne, NJ. Arrangements are under the care of Blount Curry Macdill (813)-876-2421. Please visit Carlos Sr's online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com