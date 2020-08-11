I'm so sorry for this loss to the Baldor family, as well as to the entire BST family. Carlos Sr will be greatly missed.



One of the ways I would describe Carlos is that he was a fair man. It's one of the best attributes a person can have. You could trust him. As an employee who worked with Carlos for 20 years, he had an important impact on me.



You earned things with Carlos. He didn't give it away. So when you received it, it meant a lot. If you could earn Carlos's respect, it was huge. It made you proud. You worked hard to keep it.



Strong and brilliant - I learned a lot from this man. I'll carry it with me, hope that it continues to shape me, and do my best to pass it along.

Neil Holmes