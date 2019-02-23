IGLESIAS, CARLOS ALFREDO Asheville, NC - Carlos Alfredo Iglesias, 1954-2019, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved father, husband, brother, cousin, and constant source of entertainment. Carlos was a force of nature and even that is an incredible understatement for those that knew him. The qualities he embodied overpowered any room he walked into. He dedicated his life to helping others and being the ultimate family man. He also dedicated his life to always being right and as much as most of us would be reluctant to admit it, he was. Most would say he left behind loving family members but leaving implies he's forever gone and for Carlos that's impossible. His stubbornness would never allow that mindset but instead that he's everywhere always taking up conversation. Carlos was an incredibly devoted husband to Elsa, a heroic father to Matthew, Jason, and Samantha, and caring nephew to Myrna. We, the Planets, will forever remember the fierce love of the man we often we referred to as the Sun. An online memorial guest register is available at: www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 23, 2019