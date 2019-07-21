Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Diaz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Diaz, age 62, went to Rest in Peace on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Carlos was born on July 24,1956, in Bejucal, Cuba to his late father, Carlos Manuel Diaz, and his surviving mother, Elia Revuelta Diaz. A few years after his birth, the family fled from Cuba and made residence in New Jersey. After residing there for little over a decade, they made permanent residence in Miami, FL. Charles, Charlie or Carlitos, as he is also known, attended Coral Park Senior High School and graduated in 1974. He then went on to further his studies at the University of Miami where he achieved his degree of Bachelors of Architecture in 1979. Carlos' talent and hard work never went unseen. He became a licensed architect and worked in various firms in Miami. He then partnered with a colleague in forming Matthews & Diaz Architects. Ultimately, he became the sole proprietor of the firm and it became Carlos Diaz & Assoc. Architects. The firm remains in practice as it focuses on architecture, planning and interior design, as it has been for more than 20 years. Carlos was also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Commercial/Industrial Association of South Florida (CIASF). An architect by profession, a car enthusiast and builder by trade, and a colorful art collector, his eclectic hobbies and talents were a reflection of his unique and remarkable personality. A well respected professional with an inherent talent for his craft, he had the ability to touch people in a deep and positive way, always went above and beyond to be a mentor and help those around him. Carlos is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Susana Diaz, whom he effortlessly loved throughout their 34 years of marriage, his son Carlos Diaz II, and his daughter Samantha Marie Diaz. His distinctive charisma, sense of humor, talent, and hard work will continue to live on as his legacy and will never be forgotten by those that were blessed to know him.

Carlos Diaz, age 62, went to Rest in Peace on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Carlos was born on July 24,1956, in Bejucal, Cuba to his late father, Carlos Manuel Diaz, and his surviving mother, Elia Revuelta Diaz. A few years after his birth, the family fled from Cuba and made residence in New Jersey. After residing there for little over a decade, they made permanent residence in Miami, FL. Charles, Charlie or Carlitos, as he is also known, attended Coral Park Senior High School and graduated in 1974. He then went on to further his studies at the University of Miami where he achieved his degree of Bachelors of Architecture in 1979. Carlos' talent and hard work never went unseen. He became a licensed architect and worked in various firms in Miami. He then partnered with a colleague in forming Matthews & Diaz Architects. Ultimately, he became the sole proprietor of the firm and it became Carlos Diaz & Assoc. Architects. The firm remains in practice as it focuses on architecture, planning and interior design, as it has been for more than 20 years. Carlos was also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Commercial/Industrial Association of South Florida (CIASF). An architect by profession, a car enthusiast and builder by trade, and a colorful art collector, his eclectic hobbies and talents were a reflection of his unique and remarkable personality. A well respected professional with an inherent talent for his craft, he had the ability to touch people in a deep and positive way, always went above and beyond to be a mentor and help those around him. Carlos is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Susana Diaz, whom he effortlessly loved throughout their 34 years of marriage, his son Carlos Diaz II, and his daughter Samantha Marie Diaz. His distinctive charisma, sense of humor, talent, and hard work will continue to live on as his legacy and will never be forgotten by those that were blessed to know him. Published in the Miami Herald on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close