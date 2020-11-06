1/1
Carlos Mena Schwing
October 30, 2020
Miami, Florida - Carlos Mena Schwing died suddenly October 30th 2020 at a Miami hospital. He was born November 18th 1989 in Cali, Colombia the son of Carlos Eder Bueno Betancourt and Luz Elena Mena Ospina. He attended Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Colombia South America where he studied environmental engineering and was top of his class. Carlos moved to the United States with his grandparents and began pursuing the American dream. He was a true leader at work. Setting the example for all around him to follow. In America he met the love of his life and married Louis Schwing. They celebrated a wonderful 2 years together. Carlos was an avid proponent for the environment and motivated by his love for all things living. In addition to his parents he is survived by 2 brothers Herman German Bermudez Mena and Kevin Cardenas, his 2 sisters Andrea Munos and Natalia Bermudez Mena and a 5 year old son Gabriell Munos Mena. Also surviving are Grandfather Jose Leon Mena, Grandmother Miriam Ospina Mena, his Aunt Maria Eugenia Mena and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2p-6p on November 7th 2020 at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel located at 17250 W Dixie Highway N Miami Beach Fl. 33160.
From his brother Herman:Joy, happiness, empathy, union and love you are my life, life that my mother gave me by having that man so beautiful and kind, who was always for me. I love you more than my own life! Always. Brother of my heart.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
