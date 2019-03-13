Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Ramon Rogelio Estape Alvarez. View Sign

ESTAPE, CARLOS RAMON ROGELIO ALVAREZ, 84, born in Casablanca, La Habana, Cuba on September 15, 1934 passed away on March 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is the son of Carlos Roberto Estape and Maria Luisa Alvarez Estape, and the brother of Irma Estape Gallo and Silvia Estape de la Campa. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Gladys Diaz Estape, his sons Carlos, Roberto, Ricardo & Eric, and 6 grand-children. Carlos spent his formative years in Cuba, graduating from La Universidad de La Habana. He also attended Saint Bernard College in Cullman, Alabama. His love of sailing had him participating in many regattas as crew of the yacht Ciclon. He left Cuba for the United States with his wife and newborn in late 1960, eventually moving to Puerto Rico where two more sons were born and then returning to the US in the late 60's where his youngest son was born. Carlos' career included working for the Coca Cola bottling plant in Cuba, Sunbeam in Puerto Rico, RCA in West Palm Beach, Mallory Timers in Sparta, Tennessee and eventually starting his own company in Miami; Aircraft Product Suppliers that manufactured conversion kits for cargo planes and ran successfully until he sold it and retired after more than a decade in business. He will be most remembered for his devotion to his family, love of storytelling and magnanimous generosity to family, friends, church and strangers. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Catholic Mass will be Wednesday 3/13 at Mother of Christ Catholic Church at 12:30 pm followed by burial at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery At 11411 NW 25th Street in Doral. In lieu of flowers donations to San Vicente de Paul Madre de Cristo Catholic Church 2423 SW 147 Ave Miami, FL 33175 Attn: Food Bank

