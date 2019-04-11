Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Ricardo Oñate. View Sign

Carlos Ricardo Oñate, 73, of Miami, Florida, died of a heart attack on April 4, 2019, at the age of 73 at his home. Carlos is survived by his wife, Ximena Muñoz, children, Juan Carlos Oñate Soto and Claudia Oñate Greim, and grandchildren, Sofía, Helena, Paloma, Margarethe, Wilhelmina, and Maria. He is predeceased by mother, Aquilina Saavedra Sagre, father, Jorge Ignacio Oñate Villalon, and brother, Jorge Oñate. Carlos was born in Santiago, Chile on June 29, 1945. He attended the University of Chile, majoring in French. He was an oenophile who enjoyed teaching others about good wine and good food. Carlos was a kind, wise and generous man, a devoted father and grandfather and a mentor and father figure to many others. He delighted in tinkering with mechanical projects and was always happy to receive a house "fix-it" list. He enjoyed frequent travel to Chile to visit family. Carlos will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A viewing took place at Bernardo Garcia on April 7, followed by a Catholic funeral mass at Our Lady of Divine Providence on April 8. His final resting place will be in Santiago, Chile.

