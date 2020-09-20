Carlos Sergio Lozano, 91, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on October 7, 1928. Carlos is predeceased by his parents Carlos Lozano and Elena Fernandez de Lozano, and siblings, sister Maria Elena Lozano de Mariscal and brother Javier Lozano. Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Delina Smith Lozano, 5 children; Carlos (Julie), Ricardo, Roberto (Carin), Antonio (Renee), and Delina (Patrick), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In his professional life, Carlos was an international banker, beginning his career in his native Mexico City. After marriage, Carlos worked in Tampa, Florida, before relocating to Miami in 1963 where he worked for Southeast Bank for 15 years, and retired from Intercontinental Bank of Miami in 1984. Carlos lived a long, fulfilling life, and he leaves behind many who were blessed to have had him in their lives. A private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.