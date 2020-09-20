1/1
Carlos Sergio Lozano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Sergio Lozano, 91, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on October 7, 1928. Carlos is predeceased by his parents Carlos Lozano and Elena Fernandez de Lozano, and siblings, sister Maria Elena Lozano de Mariscal and brother Javier Lozano. Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Delina Smith Lozano, 5 children; Carlos (Julie), Ricardo, Roberto (Carin), Antonio (Renee), and Delina (Patrick), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. In his professional life, Carlos was an international banker, beginning his career in his native Mexico City. After marriage, Carlos worked in Tampa, Florida, before relocating to Miami in 1963 where he worked for Southeast Bank for 15 years, and retired from Intercontinental Bank of Miami in 1984. Carlos lived a long, fulfilling life, and he leaves behind many who were blessed to have had him in their lives. A private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved