Carmella (Lenza) Witt Carmella Witt, who lived at the Palace in Coral Gables, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning May 18, 2020. Carmella suffered a fall last year and had dealt courageously with her challenges for a number of months. Carmella lived a truly wonderful life, and for a full 98 years. She was born and raised in greater Chicago, where she lived until moving to Florida 20 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Roman and her daughter Penny. She leaves many friends from her years in Chicago and Miami, and is survived by her grandchildren William Stamps and Annie Stamps, and her great-grandchildren Hunter and Winnie, as well as her son-in-law Roe Stamps. She was loved by many, all of whom remember her zest for life, her wonderful smile, her skill at bingo and card games, and the kind words that she always had for everyone she met. She was also a successful businesswoman, having founded and managed the Blue Island Beauty School, in Illinois. She was also a lifelong avid Chicago White Sox fan. She expressed particular appreciation for her friends and her aides Keisha, Evelyn, and Barbara, all of whom greatly enriched her last few years. Carmella was given her last rights and anointed last week by Fr Richard Vigoa of St Augustine Catholic Church. She will be buried next to her husband in Oak Lawn, IL. No formal services are planned immediately, and a celebration of her life will be planned in the future.



