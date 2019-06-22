HORSTMANN, CARMEN, 77, of Miami passed away Thursday evening with her family at her side. Loving wife of 48 years of Oscar Horstmann, mother of Juan Hernandez (Maritza); Rosie Bardisa (Armando); and Howard Horstmann. Grandmother to Juan, Carolina, Amanda, Samantha & Hannah. Visitation was last night at Bernardo Garcia Funeral Home Kendall. Her funeral Mass will be Saturday June 22 at 9:30am at St. Brendan Catholic Church located at 8725 SW 32nd Street, Miami. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to either or the . BERNARDO GARCIA FUNERAL HOMES Kendall Chapel 305-232-1010
Published in the Miami Herald on June 22, 2019