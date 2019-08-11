Carmen Amiguet Moreira, 90, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Carmen is survived by her brother, Jose "Pepin" Amiguet along with many nieces and nephews. Carmen was born on May 4, 1929 in Brussels, Belgium. Carmen was a passionate, generous and a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling, the arts and donated much of her time to philanthropic causes which were near and dear to her heart. A mass is being held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at The Church of the Little Flower, Coral Gables.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019