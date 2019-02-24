Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Rosa Perez. View Sign

PEREZ, CARMEN ROSA Age 90, of Miami, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 surrounded by her large loving family. Born in Banes , in the province of Oriente, Cuba on January 25, 1929, she was one of six siblings. Carmen attended and graduated from La Escuela Normal para Maestros De la Habana on February 10, 1953 and became an elementary school teacher. On September 25, 1954 she married Luis R. Perez . In 1966 she fled her beloved Cuba with her husband and two young children for a chance at freedom and opportunity in the United States. The Perez family initially settled in West New York , New Jersey where Carmen spent many years working in textile factories in order to help support her young family. Carmen always instilled the importance of a good education in her young children, and even in those early struggling years managed to put her children through private school, with her often repeated and sage advice to "study hard so you don't have to work like we do". In 1977 the Perez family moved to Miami, Florida where Carmen joined her large extended family. Carmen loved the ocean, reading, traveling, music, dancing, cooking for her family and gardening. Carmen always enjoyed family reunions, a good laugh and was known for her generosity and kindness to all her family and her many friends. She always cared deeply for her children and doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was affectionately known as the "Tia Cubana" to her many nephews and nieces. She was the best mom in the world and blessed us all with her loving nature and the many fond memories that will last us a lifetime. Our hearts ache with her passing, she will be dearly missed , never forgotten and cherished forever. Carmen was predeceased by her husband Luis R. Perez, and survived by her daughter Mabel Mayo, her son Luis A. Perez (Lizabeth Perez), her grand-children Brandon, Jennifer and Justin Perez, Jessica Aboy and great grandchildren Angelli, Alyssa and Aria Aboy; Carmen's brother Wilfredo Zaldivar, sister Irma Gimenez and many loving nieces and nephews.

