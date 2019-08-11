Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen S. Leschhorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen S. Leschhorn, 82, passed away August 2nd, 2019 in Miami, FL. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 19, 1937 to Manuel Serra and Mercedes Acosta. In 1982, she and her husband Edmundo Leschhorn moved with their two children Carlos and Rudy to Miami where she devoted her time to the community of St Louis Catholic Church in Pinecrest for more than 33 years. Caring, compassionate and always positive, she treated everyone and everything with the utmost respect and attention they deserved. Her love for cooking was enjoyed by all who tried it, and the more people she would feed, the happier she would be. She also appreciated the finer things in life - travel, food, wine, her iconic single malt - and will always be remembered by her classic gold hoop earrings and contagious smile. Carmen is survived by her children Valerie, Hildegarde, Carlos, Rudy, Carolina, and Alberto; her daughters-in-law Deedee, Amy and Cristy; her grandchildren Carlos Sebastian, Katie, Brandon, Nicholas, Brigitte, Franz, Steffen, Gabriel, Bianca and Max; great-grandchildren Finely and Hudson. Our family would like to thank everyone for their calls, messages and attentions. In lieu of flowers we request a donation be made in her name to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. A small service will be held September 7th, 2019 at 7:00pm at St Louis Catholic Church in Pinecrest, FL.

