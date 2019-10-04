Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Sanchez Maria Del. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEL CARMEN SANCHEZ, MARIA, loving wife and mother of one child, passed away after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer on September 16, 2019. Maria was born on April 15, 1942 in Santiago, Cuba to Antonio & Carmen Gonzalez-Parra. But in the wake of her father's death during her childhood and the rise of Fidel Castro to power in her native land, she and her mother (also now deceased) chose to begin a new life in the United States. Maria's intelligence and pluck were soon recognized by a number of Fortune 500 companies and law firms in New York City, where she worked as a legal secretary focusing on patents and trademarks. And she met the love of her life her husband Ernesto at the 1965 New York World's Fair, marrying him on June 10, 1967. They subsequently raised one son Ernesto Javier. Maria, Ernesto, and their son moved to the Miami area in 1977, where she also worked as a secretary for a number of prominent businesspeople and assisted her husband with his law practice. In 2001, however, she embarked on a new opportunity, becoming the much loved office manager for the Association of Latin American Candle Manufacturers (ALAFAVE) until her 2015 retirement. Maria had a passion for her extended family, friends, world travel, and the opera. She was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Indeed, she personified the maxim that if one could not say something nice about someone, one should not say anything at all. A true saint of a person and the best mother anyone could have hoped for, Maria's death has already left a void in the lives of many people. Maria was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband and son. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 5 at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church and Student Center at 1400 Miller Drive, Coral Gables, Florida at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the .

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 4, 2019

