Carol Ann Krebs Griffin

October 31, 2020

Miami Shores, Florida - On Saturday October 31, 2020 Carol Ann Krebs Griffin, loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 76. Carol was born on November 26, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Elma and Charles Krebs. She received a degree in Nutrition from Barry University in 1968. On March 7, 1970, she married Gus Griffin and had one son, Casey. Carol had a passion for gardening and animals. She was a patron of many animal rescue groups and a long time member of the Miami Shores Gardening Club. She also loved music and was a big fan of classic rock and Andrea Bocelli. She was known for her honesty, running late and love for pets. She carried milk bones in her purse for any stray dogs she saw along the way, and kept the pet goldfish in a mayonnaise jar inside her carry on luggage on annual trips to Seattle. She had an eccentric and upbeat personality and loved her family and friends fiercely. She had a generous nature and enjoyed shopping (especially on QVC) for just the right gift! Her husband Gus recalls the night they met in 1966, at the Varsity Inn, a UM hangout that served 25 cent beers. As she came in, Gus offered Carol his seat but she wanted to "check out the other side of the bar." She was always on the lookout for the "best deal." She circled back to Gus' side of the bar and the rest is history. Carol was a devoted mother and fun Grandma, who loved spending time with her grandson Christian, and marveled as he grew into an articulate little boy. They shared a passion for animals, pets and chocolate; often bringing him ziplock baggies full of chocolates when she would visit.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Charles and her mother Elma. She is survived by her husband Gus, son Casey and fiancé Maria, grandson Christian, and brother Gary along with his wife Juli and daughter Chelsea.

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Humane Society of Greater Miami.





