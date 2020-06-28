Carol Christie Baker, 63, passed away on June 5, 2020 peacefully, accompanied by her husband & daughter at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL. She left on her own terms; one could say the same way she lived her life. Carol was born on July 22, 1956 in Utica, NY to the late John and Agnes (Cichon) Dunn. A graduate of New Hartford High School, Carol went on to attend Colgate University in Hamilton, NY where she studied Nursing. She loved to smile, have fun and volunteer in her community - but most of all she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Celebrating her life and cherishing her memory is her husband Alan Baker of 40 years; sisters, Mary Dunn, Deborah Granell & husband Doug, Kathleen Petrowski and husband Steven ; brothers, Jimmy Dunn & wife Lori, Christopher Dunn; brother in law, Michael Getz, Sister in law Valerie Dunn . Amongst many nieces, nephews, & beloved friends. Carols two children, Alan Baker Jr., Christie Baker; grandsons, Jax and Micah, & very special pup named Bella. Carol will be welcomed by her brothers; Kevin & John Dunn; sisters, Charlene Barker, Margaret Getz & Susan Dunn. Carol's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 6-9 pm at a private residence: 8945 SW176 Te. Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for monetary donations or donations to Go Fund Me: Caring for Carol Battle Against Esophageal Cancer.



