Carol Christie Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Christie Baker, 63, passed away on June 5, 2020 peacefully, accompanied by her husband & daughter at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL. She left on her own terms; one could say the same way she lived her life. Carol was born on July 22, 1956 in Utica, NY to the late John and Agnes (Cichon) Dunn. A graduate of New Hartford High School, Carol went on to attend Colgate University in Hamilton, NY where she studied Nursing. She loved to smile, have fun and volunteer in her community - but most of all she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Celebrating her life and cherishing her memory is her husband Alan Baker of 40 years; sisters, Mary Dunn, Deborah Granell & husband Doug, Kathleen Petrowski and husband Steven ; brothers, Jimmy Dunn & wife Lori, Christopher Dunn; brother in law, Michael Getz, Sister in law Valerie Dunn . Amongst many nieces, nephews, & beloved friends. Carols two children, Alan Baker Jr., Christie Baker; grandsons, Jax and Micah, & very special pup named Bella. Carol will be welcomed by her brothers; Kevin & John Dunn; sisters, Charlene Barker, Margaret Getz & Susan Dunn. Carol's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 6-9 pm at a private residence: 8945 SW176 Te. Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for monetary donations or donations to Go Fund Me: Caring for Carol Battle Against Esophageal Cancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved