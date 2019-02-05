DAWSON, CAROL 82, of Miami, Florida, passed away February 1, 2019. Carol was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 6, 1936, to the late Dr. Arthur P. and Gertrude "Dille" MacVeany. The family including her six sisters, Anne Marie (deceased), Genevieve, Eileen, Sheila, Marcia, and Victoria moved to Miami when Carol was three. She spent her last seven years in Homosassa, Florida. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Dawson-Cantillo, Eileen Dawson, Loretta Dawson and Jennifer Ardolino, also her five grandchildren, Eva, Anthony, Ralph, Arthur, and Carol Ann. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday February 7, 2019. Contact Dawn Plummer, Van Orsdel Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 5, 2019