HELENE, CAROL Age 90, passed on Monday, Oct 7, 2019. She taught at Biscayne Gardens Elem for over 30 years and music at First Church of N. Miami. Carol loved children, gardens, butterflies and nature. Active in Arch Creek Trust, Friends of the N. Miami Library, Biscayne Gardens Civic Assoc. and N. Miami Historical Society. She will be deeply missed by her children: sons David and Rex; daughter Jan; grand-children Laurie and Christopher and a sister, Doris. Memorial Services to be held Sunday, Oct 27 at 4:30 PM at First Church of North Miami, 1200 NE 135 St., Miami, 33161.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019