Carol Lynn Grey was born January 16, 1938 in Clyde Ohio and passed into God's arms on June 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Elizabeth Beatty, her parents Ben and Jennie Grey, a brother Benjamin Grey and sister Margaret Ann Grey and many beloved pets. She graduated from Clyde High School in 1955, the M.B Johnson School of Nursing in Elyria, Ohio in 1958. She moved to Florida and received a bachelor’s degree in Fort Lauderdale, FL from Nova Southeastern University with summa cum laude honors in 1978 followed by a master’s degree in 1983 with magna cum lade C.O.H.N. C.E.A.P honors. Carol spent most of her nursing career in the occupational health arena, working for several large corporations. She was employed by Miami-Dade College, the Coulter Corporation in Miami and Akzo Nobel in Durham, NC. Carol was proactive in health care cost containment and received the Steering Committee Award from the South Florida Health Coalition where she sat on the Board of Directors. She later became President/CEO of the organization which represented the insurance interests of large corporations in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. At her job as Health Care Cost Manager, she was able to save two million dollars which then paid for a generous employee assistance program for the corporation. She is survived by her son Bruce Liem and wife Michelle, her son Brian Liem and wife Lourdes, three grandchildren Ralph, Christopher and Brittney, a great granddaughter LeAnna and her beloved David Richards.



