Carol Marie Valle Santos-Buch
September 2, 1933 - November 10, 2020
Key Biscayne, Florida - Carol Valle Santos-Buch, 87 years old, died peacefully after a long illness at her home in Key Biscayne, FL on November 10, 2020. She is the daughter of Shirley Friend Farnsworth of Roanoke, Virginia, and Eusebio Valle Gomez of Santiago de Cuba, Professor and Dean of the University of Oriente. Carol is a graduate of the Sacred Heart School of Vista Alegre and the wife to Dr. Charles A. Santos-Buch, retired Professor of Pathology, Visiting Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean of Students at Cornell University Medical College. Carol was born on September 2, 1933 in Santiago de Cuba and married Charles in Santiago's Vista Alegre Catholic Church on June 6, 1956. Carol and Charles were married 64 wonderful years.
Carol gave unwavering love to her family and friends, who held a special place in her heart. She was spontaneous, adventurous, and entertaining. She was first to read in her class and co-edited a school newspaper called Echo. She was an avid listener of classical and popular music of all cultures, especially Cuban romances and boleros. Carol's elegance, beauty and charisma lit up a room. She was socially active her entire life. Significantly, Carol's college yearbook compared her abundance of energy to an "erupting volcano". She will always be remembered for her love of life.
Carol had her three sons, Charlie, Kevin, and Alan at The New York Hospital. When Charles was named an Associate Professor at Emory University, the family moved to Atlanta, GA. Charles's career moved her family to Darien and Wilson Point, CT where she raised her children during their formative years. For the remainder of their lives together, Charles and Carol retired to Key Biscayne, FL.
Young Carol was an outstanding multi-discipline athlete enjoying baseball, tennis and volleyball, but most notably she was a standout basketball player for Cuba's Pan American team where they won multiple gold medals. She was selected to the Cuban Olympic Basketball Team for the 1952 Helsinki Games. Later in life, Carol was an avid fisherman and sailor. She was a regular member of the Norwalk Yacht Club and Key Biscayne Yacht Club. She was also a member of the Wilson Point Beach Tennis Association of South Norwalk, CT where she was a distinguished doubles tennis player.
Carol spent much of her lifetime helping and caring for others. She was a volunteer worker and a life-time contributing member of the Children's Aid Society of Darien, CT, and a donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. In the summer of 1961, Carol travelled with her husband and helped to investigate important Revolutionary developments throughout Cuba. Later in her life, she played an important role to outfit Cornell's Tropical Medical Research Outpost in San Salvador da Bahia, Brazil. She lived there with her husband and youngest son during his 1976 sabbatical year.
Carol Valle is survived by her husband Dr. Charles A. Santos-Buch, three sons and their spouses, Charlie Santos-Buch and Betsy Pfeiffer of Boca Raton, FL, Kevin Santos-Buch and Isabell Putz of Boca Raton, FL, Alan Santos-Buch and Antonio Dionizio of Lynnwood, WA; five grandchildren, Greig Santos-Buch of Pompano Beach, FL, Mike Mullane and Victoria (Santos-Buch) Mullane of Dania Beach, FL, Ian, Anika and Anais Santos-Buch of Boca Raton, FL.; and, great granddaughter Sadie Mullane of Dania Beach, FL. In addition, she is survived by her brother Tony Valle and his wife Arnolia Valle; and, sister-in-law, Enid Santos-Buch de Duany and Jose Sais of Coral Gables, FL, and her niece, Carol Marie, her husband Marcelo and twins of Miami, FL, Caridad Maria and Nela Navarrete Valle of Orlando, FL, and half-brothers Eusebio Valle Parreño of Santo Domingo, Eugenio Valle of Montauk, NY, and Douglas Katzman of New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Carol's name.