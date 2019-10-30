FEIRSTEIN, CAROL R. -Miami, FL Passed away Mon Oct 28. Survived by husband Robert S. Feirstein, son Andrew H. Feirstein (Melissa Frankel), Caryn F. Rosenberg (Jared). Brother Steven A. Robin. Grandsons Zachary Adam & Matthew Ethan Feirstein, Jacob Evan & Joshua Ryan Rosenberg. A longtime member of Temple Sinai of North Dade. Enthusiastic creator of baby clothing, quilts, pillows, and adult clothing. Graduate of Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. Cherished mother, grandmother and beloved friend to scores of New York & Miami families. She is missed by all those and more, but she still lives on earth in the hearts of all who cherish her memory. Memorial service Fri 11/1 10:30 am Temple Sinai of North Dade 18801 NE 22nd Ave, North Miami Beach 33180. Shiva observed Andrew Feirstein home, Cooper City, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 30, 2019