A funeral service for Carole Garcia Bird will be held on February 22nd at 11 am in St. Edwards Catholic Church in Pembroke Pines. Carole peacefully passed away in her home in January. She was the daughter of Willis Hesser Bird and abstract expressionist Nela Arias-Misson. At the time of her passing, Carole was working on preserving her mother's life work and helping to classify the documents she had donated to the Smithsonian Foundation. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was kind, generous and loving and had a soft spot in her heart for stray cats. Several of her friends have adopted these pets as a result of her persuasive arguments. Thank you, Carole, for enriching all of our lives.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 21, 2019