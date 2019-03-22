Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KLUGERMAN. CAROLE TANNEN GREENE A proud Miami native and graduate of Miami Beach High and the University of Miami, Carole Tannen Greene Klugerman passed away, at the age of 91, peacefully and gracefully, just as she lived her life. It was a life filled with love. Love of her beloved parents Anne & Isadore Tannen, exalted siblings Harold Tannen and Belle Tannen Peyser, adored husbands John Greene and Jerry Klugerman, and cherished children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ron Greene, Nancy (Lew) Fishman, Susan (Joe) Pallot, Erin (Andrew) Brent, Brett Massey, Rachael Fishman Haigh, Josh (Brooke) Fishman, Sammy Heichen, Dani Heichen, Richard Pallot, Max Pallot, Noah Brent, and Molly Brent. She also loved and was loved by Jerry's family and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carole (with an "e") embraced every moment of life and lived it to its fullest; from her days as the baby sister to Harold and Belle to her life as wife, mother, and community leader in Caldwell, New Jersey. Carole's return to Miami brought new adventures including the opening of "Something Special", a card and gift boutique, where she and Barbara Abelson enjoyed years of helping customers (who became their friends) celebrate joyful occasions. Never shy with a song, poem or joke, Carole embraced the third-third of her life as grand and great-grandmother. She worked, traveled, volunteered and poured her love into family, friends and children at schools and the JCC. She set a great example for how to live a happy life. She told us every day how much she loved and appreciated us. Special thanks to Ceta McDonald whose care and love gave Carole so many extra years with us. Donations may be sent to JAFCO or a . Services graveside at Mt. Nebo 5505 NW 3rd Street, Miami FL at 1 pm Sunday. Shiva following the service at the home of Nancy and Lew Fishman.

