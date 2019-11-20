Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM Cabellero Rivero Woodland South Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my wife of 25 years, Carolina. Born in Lima Peru, Dec. 24 1963, Daughter to Raul Doy Sakuray and Trinidad Doy Roca. Died Nov 13 2019, after a long battle with pulmonary disease. The illness got her body but not her spirit. She loved me, her son, family, friends, brothers and sisters in Christ and God. Carolina is Survived by her husband Bert E. Routh III, son Richard A. Routh, Mother Trinidad Doy Roca, Brothers Alejandro R. Doy, Agusto R Doy., and his family and her nephew Antonio Kohatsu Doy ,son of Carolina's sister Nancy, who's death preceded hers. And John w. Routh, Brent Routh, Roberta Routh, and their families and The Family of David G Routh and rest of Bert's family who knew and loved Carolina. Carolina's life touch many lives through charity, prayer, marital counseling, friendship and Love. A memorial service was held Sunday Nov 17 At MJAC Church in Miami Florida where a Facebook live video was produced and maybe available for viewing and a short Funeral service will be held on Wednesday Nov. 20 2019 at Cabellero Rivero Woodland South at 1:00 pm en lieu of flowers please donate to Pencil of promise a non profit that builds schools for under privileged children, and the Bencomo foundation. a non profit organization that helps people with assisting with funeral arrangements at a lower cost for those who have little resources, or no prior arrangements.

