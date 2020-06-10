Caroline Hallman
Hallman, Caroline It is with great sadness the family of Caroline Hallman announce her passing on June 7th at the age of 85. Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gordon. She is survived by her 5 children, 9 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, brother and 3 sisters. There will be a memorial service at Bailey Memorial Funeral Home in Tamarac on Friday, June 12th 9:00-10:00 AM followed by a service at Saint Malachy Catholic Church at 11:00AM.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bailey Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Saint Malachy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Memorial
6701 West Commercial Blvd
Tamarac, FL 33319
9547213300
