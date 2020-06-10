Hallman, Caroline It is with great sadness the family of Caroline Hallman announce her passing on June 7th at the age of 85. Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gordon. She is survived by her 5 children, 9 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, brother and 3 sisters. There will be a memorial service at Bailey Memorial Funeral Home in Tamarac on Friday, June 12th 9:00-10:00 AM followed by a service at Saint Malachy Catholic Church at 11:00AM.



