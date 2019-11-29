Carolyn "Carol" (Kisic) Burke, 97, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Solaris Healthcare, Daytona Beach, FL. Born October 5, 1922 in Bolivar, she was a daughter of the late Mike S. Kisic and Eleanor (Matesic) Kisic. Prior to her retirement, Carol had been the supervisor of the Admissions Office at the University of Miami. A fierce bowler, she played on several bowling leagues and could also be considered a “wild” domino player. She enjoyed being a part of the Kisic Family Tamburitzan Orchestra, loved her “bubbly,” and enjoyed traveling around the world, cruising and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. “Pete” Burke on September 19, 1965; two sisters, Ann Kisic Spehar and Mildred “Mid” Kisic; two brothers, Charles J. Kisic and Michael V. Kisic. Carol is survived by several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM Monday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2019