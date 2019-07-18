HAWN, CAROLYN MARIE BRELSFORD, 80 passed away on July 12, 2019. Born in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Brelsford and Helen Ruth Brelsford. Carolyn was a widow to the late Richard W (Dick) Hawn. She was a loving mother to 9 children, 23 grandchildren, and 32 Great Grandchildren. Carolyn was a member of Our lady of Holy Rosary where she was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Women's club and devout Catholic. She was also a member of St. Anne's in Rock Hill, SC, and St. Madeleine's in High Springs, FL A mass will be held at St. Madeleine's Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 10:30 am; 17155 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL. A reception to follow Mrs. Hawn is survived by sons Richard D (Terry), Michael A. (Karen), Kevin C (Melissa): daughters Denise Rodda (late husband Joe), Gina Durand (Matt), Terri Scharnow (Mark), Barbara Allen, Michele Hartley (Jesse), Erin Batista (JC) and brother Edward M Brelsford and sister Catherine Cavalier.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 18, 2019