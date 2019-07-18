Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Marie Brelsford Hawn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAWN, CAROLYN MARIE BRELSFORD, 80 passed away on July 12, 2019. Born in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Brelsford and Helen Ruth Brelsford. Carolyn was a widow to the late Richard W (Dick) Hawn. She was a loving mother to 9 children, 23 grandchildren, and 32 Great Grandchildren. Carolyn was a member of Our lady of Holy Rosary where she was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Women's club and devout Catholic. She was also a member of St. Anne's in Rock Hill, SC, and St. Madeleine's in High Springs, FL A mass will be held at St. Madeleine's Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 10:30 am; 17155 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL. A reception to follow Mrs. Hawn is survived by sons Richard D (Terry), Michael A. (Karen), Kevin C (Melissa): daughters Denise Rodda (late husband Joe), Gina Durand (Matt), Terri Scharnow (Mark), Barbara Allen, Michele Hartley (Jesse), Erin Batista (JC) and brother Edward M Brelsford and sister Catherine Cavalier.

