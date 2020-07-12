CARTAYA LEIDA ISAURA MATEO Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family photos and loving memories. Born in 1923 in Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba, Cartaya spent her early years in Hershey, later moving to Havana in 1936. Her young adulthood redefined a woman's role in the '40s: she was a renowned pianist who earned a master's degree in education. In 1944, she met and married the love of her life, Juan Ignacio Cartaya, and created a vibrant household built on love, music and family. Together with their two children, they escaped Castro's revolution and emigrated to Miami, Florida in 1960 determined to create a new life. Following the birth of her third child, she enrolled in Barry University and earned her master's in education for a second time. For nearly three decades, she touched hundreds of children's lives as a passionate Kindergarten teacher. In her 97 years, she was most proud of her family. At her death, she reunited with her husband and eldest son, Ignacio. She is survived by her greatest joys, her children Mario & Pamela Cartaya, and Leida & Mario Martinez. She was a constant fixture in the lives of her grandchildren, Lesli & Angel Franco, Mario & Yuleiny Cartaya, Mario Martinez, Alyssa Martinez and Erika Martinez. She relished her role as "bis-abuela" to her five great-grandchildren, two of which bear her name. For those she leaves behind, she will live on in every piano melody, her laughter heard during every Sabado Gigante rerun, and her presence felt at every "viernes social." Even in death she placed family first: in lieu of flowers, she requested donations be sent to the American Cancer Society
to fund cures for the diseases that affected so many of her loved ones. Arrangements by Caballero Rivero Little Havana.