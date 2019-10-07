Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caryl Rose Unger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UNGER, CARYL ROSE With gratitude for her extraordinary life, the family of Caryl Rose Unger, aka "KK", is saddened to announce her passing on October 5, 2019. Married to her beloved Dr. Harold M. Unger for 68 years, they had the love affair of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance and passion. She was born in Baltimore to Sylvia and Joseph M. Rose and grew up on Miami Beach where she was a Grand Dame and South Beach Pioneer. After beginning her college life at Syracuse, she graduated NYU with a degree in Home Economics where she mastered the art and science of cooking in large quantities. With her husband, she created Imagination Unlimited a creative event production company and antique silver dealer specializing in Georg Jensen. In addition, they managed the Royal Palm Hotel, one of the first art deco establishments on Miami Beach built by her father in 1939. With her trademark style and grace she was famous for her welcoming and enormous Thanksgiving celebrations and for her perfect, crispy chocolate chip cookies. Among her many passions were children's literature, impromptu sing-a-long, works of art especially those of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and spreading butter on her Doritos. She made ordinary days special and special days spectacular. She is survived by sister-in-law Marilyn Glucksman, children Wendy Unger Schapira and Seth Schapira, Beverly and Stephen Unger MD, Laine and Arthur Unger, Nancy and Howie Unger-Fink, grandchildren Sarah Hart-Unger MD and Joshua Unger MD, Sophie Amieva-Unger and Aaron Unger, Rachel Unger and Michael Feldman, Allison Jaffin and Seth Unger, Samantha and Allen Katz, Sascha Unger, Cara and Jamie Unger-Fink, Nikki Unger-Fink and Gregory Carter, Jr., and Ali Unger-Fink, and her 13 great-grandchildren Margaux and Maëlie Amieva-Unger, Max and Ellie Feldman, Annabel, Cameron and Genevieve Unger, Jane and Georgia Unger, Elsie and Poppy Katz, and Emma and Hazel Unger-Fink and a multitude of extended family and her community of friends who were family. Donations can be made IN MEMORY OF CARYL ROSE UNGER to MT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION, MIAMI JEWISH HEALTH SYSTEM

UNGER, CARYL ROSE With gratitude for her extraordinary life, the family of Caryl Rose Unger, aka "KK", is saddened to announce her passing on October 5, 2019. Married to her beloved Dr. Harold M. Unger for 68 years, they had the love affair of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance and passion. She was born in Baltimore to Sylvia and Joseph M. Rose and grew up on Miami Beach where she was a Grand Dame and South Beach Pioneer. After beginning her college life at Syracuse, she graduated NYU with a degree in Home Economics where she mastered the art and science of cooking in large quantities. With her husband, she created Imagination Unlimited a creative event production company and antique silver dealer specializing in Georg Jensen. In addition, they managed the Royal Palm Hotel, one of the first art deco establishments on Miami Beach built by her father in 1939. With her trademark style and grace she was famous for her welcoming and enormous Thanksgiving celebrations and for her perfect, crispy chocolate chip cookies. Among her many passions were children's literature, impromptu sing-a-long, works of art especially those of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and spreading butter on her Doritos. She made ordinary days special and special days spectacular. She is survived by sister-in-law Marilyn Glucksman, children Wendy Unger Schapira and Seth Schapira, Beverly and Stephen Unger MD, Laine and Arthur Unger, Nancy and Howie Unger-Fink, grandchildren Sarah Hart-Unger MD and Joshua Unger MD, Sophie Amieva-Unger and Aaron Unger, Rachel Unger and Michael Feldman, Allison Jaffin and Seth Unger, Samantha and Allen Katz, Sascha Unger, Cara and Jamie Unger-Fink, Nikki Unger-Fink and Gregory Carter, Jr., and Ali Unger-Fink, and her 13 great-grandchildren Margaux and Maëlie Amieva-Unger, Max and Ellie Feldman, Annabel, Cameron and Genevieve Unger, Jane and Georgia Unger, Elsie and Poppy Katz, and Emma and Hazel Unger-Fink and a multitude of extended family and her community of friends who were family. Donations can be made IN MEMORY OF CARYL ROSE UNGER to MT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION, MIAMI JEWISH HEALTH SYSTEM Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close