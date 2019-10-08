UNGER, CARYL On behalf of the leadership and administration of Miami Jewish Health, we extend our profound condolences to the Unger and Shapira families on the loss of their matriarch, and our dear friend and FOUNDER, Caryl Unger. Tied inextricably to Miami Jewish Health's history, along with that of her late husband, Dr. Harold Unger, Caryl played an instrumental role in our success and leaves a beautiful legacy of community support that we will always remember with the utmost gratitude. May her memory continue to be a presence and influence in the lives of all who were privileged to know and love her, including her son, Arthur Unger, a FOUNDER and dedicated member of the Board of Directors of Miami Jewish Health. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Solowsky, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health.

