SEPTON, CATHERINE ANN (Katie) SHEEHAN 60, passed away on May 11th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Ann and Thomas J. Sheehan. She is survived by her mother, Ann, her devoted husband, John (Jack) Septon, daughters Valerie Barry, Charlinne Garcia (Alex), son Daniel Barry (Gaia) and grandchildren Alexander and Madison Garcia. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Larrick, Matthew Sheehan, John Sheehan, Jane Ferrer, Michael Sheehan, and Claire Bartz. She will be deeply missed by her family as well as her FIU family where Katie worked for (29) years, and her beloved cats. Katie's kind heart touched everyone who knew her. She will always be remembered with love. A Memorial Visitation will be 6-10 pm Thursday, 5/16/19 at
Published in the Miami Herald on May 14, 2019