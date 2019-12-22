Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine GALLEGO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GALLEGO, Catherine, (née Cevasco), born in Lyndhurst, NJ on 9/13/22, passed away in Miami on 12/18/19. After a successful business career in NYC, Catherine moved to Miami in 1950. She joined the Sears Roebuck credit family in Coral Gables, retiring in 1982. Her passion was tropical fruits and she devoted many hours to the Rare Fruit Council Int'l Organization and she was also active in square dancing and contract bridge. Additionally, she volunteered at St. Hugh Catholic Church. Catherine is survived by her beloved husband, Matthew; step-son, Kent P. Gallego; step-grandchildren, Wendy, Kent, Jr. and Cash Wade; step-great grandchildren, Victoria and Matthew Wade, Reece Liu; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's name to St. Hugh Catholic Church are suggested. Interment will take place in the family plot in Tenafly, NJ.

