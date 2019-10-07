Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE W. MCGEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MCGEE, CATHERINE W. Known to her friends as "Kay" McGee, she died Thursday, Oct. 3 at her home in Coral Gables, FL., attended by her two sons Jim McGee and Bill McGee. She was 93. Born Oct. 27, 1925, in Canada, she was raised in Miami by her parents, James K. Williams and Mary C. Williams, who co-founded Charron-Williams Commercial College. She graduated from St. Theresa High School and earned bachelor and master's degrees in education from the University of Miami. In 1950 she married Francis J. McGee, who practiced law in Dade County and served nine years as a Municipal Court Judge in Coral Gables. After teaching elementary school for two decades, she learned to sell real estate from Joe Klock and became a top producer for The Klock Company. She was predeceased by her husband and by a daughter, Rosemary, and is survived by her sons Jim and Bill; granddaughters Lauri, Shannon, Christie, and Kelly; and great-granddaughter Willow. Her full life and devotion to family will be honored by a visitation service Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Van Orsdel Funeral Home in Coral Gables and mass Wednesday at 11 AM at the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables.

