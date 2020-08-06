Cecelia (“Ceil”) Dupuy Mooney died on Friday July 31, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1936 in Plaquemine, LA. She received a bachelor’s degree from LSU and her MSW from Barry University. Ceil worked at the North Miami Public Library for over 10 years. She earned a certificate in Spiritual Direction from St. Thomas University and helped start the Centering Prayer group at St. David’s Catholic Church in Davie, FL. Ceil was an incredible person, mentor, friend, and person of faith who her husband and children were blessed to have in their life. She is survived by her husband James Mooney; children Tom Mooney (Gilda), Ginger Moskowitz, and Emily Mooney; and grandchildren Jacob and Dylan Moskowitz and James Mooney. In remembrance of Ceil’s life, the family requests donations to the Hope Outreach Center in Davie, FL. Funeral arrangements provided by Fred Hunter’s.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store