Sastre, Cesar Julio , MD, passed away suddenly on March 2nd, joining his wife, Karin in heaven. Cesar was born in Santa Fe de Bogota, Colombia on October 25, 1930 to Julio Cesar and Lilia Sastre (Sanchez). After completing his studies at Javeriana University Medical School in Bogota, he immigrated to the U.S. and interned at St. Luke's and St. Vincent's Hospitals in Jacksonville, before being accepted for urological and general surgery residency at Bellevue Medical Center/Cornell University, followed by a fellowship at NYU. While working at Bellevue he met Karin (Graser), to whom he would be married for 51 years until her passing in 2013. In 1965 they settled in Miami Shores where he established his urology practice treating patients at North Shore, Palm Springs and Hialeah Hospitals. In 1967 he became one of 27 founding physicians of Palmetto General Hospital. For over 50 years he served on the boards of these hospitals and continued to serve on hospital committees, right up until his passing. Cesar was proud to provide indigent surgical services on foreign soil through his affiliation with the Rotary Club. Through the North Dade Medical Foundation, Cesar helped to secure funding to found both Doctors' Charter School and St. Thomas University's nursing program. He was an active member of the Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Shores Rotary Club and a parishioner at St. Rose of Lima. Cesar loved spending time with family at Buttonwood Bay, Key Largo, fishing, boating, and watching sunsets. He was an avid soccer fan, attending games locally for the Strikers and the Fusion, and passed away the day after watching the inaugural Inter-Miami match. Cesar was known to arrange his patients and surgeries around the World Cup schedule and spent many weekends coaching soccer clinics. Cesar and Karin loved to travel the world and host parties. But without question, his greatest pride and joy was his family. He is survived by three loving children; Cesar (Patty), Greta (Tim), and Michael (Hildy) and seven grandchildren, Karin, Patrick, Lauren, Annika, Matthew, Connor and Tyler. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Thomas University Nursing Program. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, services and the memorial for Dr. Sastre have been postponed. The family will reach out at a later date about rescheduling.

