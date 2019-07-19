PARENTEAU JR., CHARLES A., 72, of Boca Raton passed peacefully on 7/11/19. Charlie was retired after a long and distinguished career at the IRS. Pre-deceased by his mother, Claire Gendron Parenteau, his father, Charles A. Parenteau, Sr., and his sister, Claire Marie Parenteau. Funeral Mass at 10 am, Fri., 7/19 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Boca Raton. Burial service follows at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Miami. Friends will be received after the burial at Charlie's home in Boca Raton. For info, 305-519-4519. See online Babione West Boca's obituary page for Charles A. Parenteau, Jr. Arrangements by Babione Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 19, 2019