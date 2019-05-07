Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allen Morehead Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Allen Morehead, Jr. died April 29th, 2019 of cardiopulmonary failure in Pensacola, Florida. He was 82. He was followed in death six days later by his older son, Charles A. Morehead III. Born in Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital on March 16th, 1937, Allen was reared in Miami Beach, and attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and the University of Miami. He will be buried Friday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. next to his wife of 54 years, Sheldon Salley Morehead, in a Masonic service at Miami Memorial Park. After eloping with Sheldon at 17, the couple settled in South Miami, where Allen owned and managed Miami Memorial Park from the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s. They had three children: a girl in 1955, Mimi Morehead Ford, (Richards Huff Ford), and fraternal twin boys in 1960: Charles A. Morehead III (Debbie Ridarsick) and Benjamin Hughes Morehead (Katherine Halden). Allen was active in the South Miami Masonic Lodge, where he served as Worshipful Master in 1992. Both of Allen's sons became Master Masons, with Ben serving as Worshipful Master of Jerusalem Lodge #49 in Ridgefield, Conn. At the time of his death, Allen was a 56-year Mason and belonged to York Rite, Scottish Rite, Knights Templar, and the Shriners. Allen was an avid duck hunter, and often took his sons hunting at Lake Okeechobee. He was also an expert skeet shooter, scoring 200 straight, and once owned and operated Tropical Sporting Clays in Miami. Allen is survived by Mimi and Ben and their spouses, as well as seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Those wishing to memorialize Allen's life may donate to .

