Service Information Vista Funeral Home 14200 NW 57 Ave. Hialeah , FL 33014 (305)-821-1421

Charles De Lucca, Jr., born in White Plains, New York, on August 27, 1941, passed peacefully in his home on September 9, 2019. He was 78 years young. After serving in the Navy in Coronado, California, Charlie moved to Miami Lakes in 1962 where he began his storied career as the first teaching golf professional at Miami Lakes Country Club. After working at Kings Bay Country Club, Charlie moved in 1971 to the Melreese Country Club, which he managed for the City of Miami for nearly 45 years. Widely recognized as one of the best golf instructors, Charlie's true calling was teaching kids. He helped gifted amateurs, including Bruce Fleisher, Tracy Kerdyk, Erik Compton and Cristie Kerr, become touring pros and inspired the young and old to love the game and always persevere. In 1963, he founded the Dade Amateur Golf Association (DAGA). Under Charlie's leadership, in 1981 DAGA created a year-round program of weekly tournaments for Junior Golfers, considered at the time one of the most ambitious Junior Golf programs in the country, and a year later started an international junior golf tournament at Doral Golf Resort & Spa. Today, the Doral-Publix Junior Golf Classic is considered one of the most prestigious international junior golf tournaments in the world. In 2002, under Charlie's leadership, DAGA founded The First Tee of Miami, which continues to provide educational activities for kids to build character, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. After the death of his youngest child, Sandra, who had suffered from severe developmental disabilities, Charlie, in partnership with The City of Miami, spearheaded the creation of the Sandra De Lucca Developmental Disability Center. The Center has been delivering recreational, leisure and daily living skills programs for children and adults with a variety of disabilities since 2001. In 1991, Charlie started the annual Golf Classic Tournament to benefit the Center, paying for specialized staff, transportation, field trips and other events. This year marks the event's 29th anniversary. Charlie was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Sandra De Lucca; and is survived by his wife Modesta De Lucca; his children Carie Stern, Tina De Lucca, Merrily Fuller (Mike), Charles De Lucca III; grandchildren Michael Stern, Stephan Stern, Cristina Brautigam (John), Kyle Case, Carly Case, Joy Montoya, Melissa Gilliland, Melanie Coba (David), Meagan Fuller, Samantha De Lucca; 5 great grandchildren, John Reed, ex-wife Merrily Thompson; and longtime companion Randy Daily. A viewing will be held on Thursday September 19th at Vista Funeral Home, 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL, at 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at 2:30 pm. A Celebration of the Life of our Champion, Charlie De Lucca, will follow from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Melreese International Links Golf and Country Club, 1802 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee of Miami, 1802 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125, or online at

