FRANZBLAU, CHARLES D., M.D. Former Davie pediatrician and Air Force veteran Dr. Charles D. Franzblau, died peacefully on April 11, 2019 in his home. He passed at age 79 and is survived by best friend and wife of 56 years, Marilyn nee Gross, children Sandra, Daniel (Scarlett) and Jean, and grandchildren Sophia, Elliot, Alex, Emma and Eric. He was the only child of Harriet and Edward Franzblau, formerly of Chicago. Funeral Services are at Beth David Memorial Gardens - Levitt Weinstein Chapel, 3201 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood - on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:45 AM. Final internment is at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. Condolences can be posted to Levitt-Weinstein.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to or Edythe and Herbert Kay Parkinson Chapter at PO Box 801733, Aventura, FL 33180.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019