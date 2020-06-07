OUSLEY, Charles E. Jr., 88. He was born November 9, 1931 in New Market, Virginia to the late Charles and Alice Ousley and passed away on May 30, 2020 at his home in Palmetto Bay. After serving in the US Navy, he grew strawberries with his father and brother. He worked at Gables Engineering in Coral Gables, FL. He also loved leather and wood working. Charles is survived by his wife, Mona Z. Ousley; 3 children, Jeffery Ousley, Bruce Ousley (Sherry) and Cathy McSwain (Daryl); 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Gross (Jeremy), Matthew McSwain (Angela), Rebecca Jedlinski (Austin) and Keith David Charles Ousley; 5 great grandchildren, Aiden Gross, Emma Gross, Miranda Jedlinski, Hunter Jedlinski and Logan McSwain; sister-in-law, Joyce Zirkle, nieces and nephews, Jean Dowd (Jim), James Ousley (Tracy), Landon Ousley (Theresa), Anita McCaskill (Scott), Monica Allen (Danny), Liz Ball (John) and Glen Kanavel. Charles was a member of Cornerstone Methodist Church services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.