Charles H. Buckwalter, of Coconut Grove, Florida, a former music educator with the Miami-Dade Public Schools, died on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his husband of 44 years, Vincent J.Lombardi III, his brother Ira Buckwalter of New Holland PA, mother-in-law Florence I. Lombardi, brother-in-law Victor C. Lombardi, sister-in-law Angela M. Lombardi all of Miami Beach, sister-in-law Carolina A. Lombardi of Miami, and many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Florida, Montana and California.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 5, 2020