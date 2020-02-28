Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Charles (Chuck) Hannemann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Hannemann, Charles (Chuck) , age 82, left his earthly home to sing with God's angels on February 22. Chuck spent his entire adult life as a teacher. He started his teaching career at age 19 when he became principal of a two room elementary school in Carlsville, WI. In 1969 he received his Ph.D. from Ohio University and came to Miami to teach at the University of Miami. There he challenged students preparing to become elementary teachers to use higher order thinking skills to become competent teachers. After 34 years of teaching at UM, he retired but continued teaching adult Bible study at Riviera Presbyterian Church. Chuck is survived by Bonnie, his loving wife of 54 years, his son Scott, two grandchildren, Maddie and Alexis, his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mathilde Hannemann of Sturgeon Bay, WI., his sister-in-law, Phyllis Croft of Atlanta, GA and seven nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at Riviera Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29. He loved to sing and had a beautiful tenor voice. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Riviera Presbyterian Church Music Program

