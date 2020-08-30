Charles Knight

KNIGHT, Charles Frasuer, retired AIA architect, passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020. Frasuer was born in Miami on January 4, 1932. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 1/2 years, Martha Shuey Knight, sons, John Frasuer Knight and Christopher Edson Knight and grandson, Raines Shuey Knight. Frasuer was a past Commodore of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Past President of the South Florida Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, Past Chair of the Miami Marine Council, Past Board Member of the South Florida Historical Society and a member of the Orange Bowl Committee. Services were private.



