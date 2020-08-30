1/
Charles Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNIGHT, Charles Frasuer, retired AIA architect, passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020. Frasuer was born in Miami on January 4, 1932. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 1/2 years, Martha Shuey Knight, sons, John Frasuer Knight and Christopher Edson Knight and grandson, Raines Shuey Knight. Frasuer was a past Commodore of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Past President of the South Florida Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, Past Chair of the Miami Marine Council, Past Board Member of the South Florida Historical Society and a member of the Orange Bowl Committee. Services were private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved