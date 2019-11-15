Charles L. Munro, Jr., 94, of Miami, passed away at home on November 12, 2019 after a long illness. Our father was a native of Miami, Florida. He was a World War II Veteran and worked for the Florida East Coast Railroad. Charles was predeceased by his wife, Marian L. Munro; his son, James Munro; daughter, Judy Munro; and his stepson, William Hilderbrand. Charles is survived by his children Marian Mae Munro, Jane Eilene Munro, Charlotte Ann McMillan, Charles L. Munro III, Patty Boes (step-daughter), and Adela Munro (daughter-in-law). He has one sister Ann Hamilton. He has 13 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandchild. Many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00p.m. at Funeraria Memorial Plan Westchester 9800 S.W. 24 th St., Miami with interment to follow at Miami Memorial Park 6200 S.W. 77 th Avenue, Miami.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2019