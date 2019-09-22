DELBRIDGE, CHARLES LEE At 6:42 AM Tuesday, September 10th Captain Charles Lee Delbridge passed peacefully with his brother by his side. A private service was held at his bedside. His year-long fight with cancer was over. Charlie was a very complicated person he seemed to carry his and many others burden with With ease. He seemed to have the ability to release demons but trick them into doing good. He loved all animals and adopted many never letting them down his animals knew Love and filled his house with there love. Charlies shared his love freely around the world and that love was returned to him in his time of despair Bringing him great peace In his suffering. He will be missed by thousands. He is survived by his sister Catherine Elizabeth Place Brother Thomas Joseph Delbridge and his God Children Victor Matos Glenda Matos Brenlyz Melendez And many animals. REST IN PEACE CHARLIE

