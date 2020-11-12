Charles 'Chuck' Mrazovich

November 8, 2020

Hialeah, Florida - Charles 'Chuck' Mrazovich, 96, of Hialeah, Florida, passed away on November 8, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 6 pm, November 13, 2020 at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, Hollywood Florida. Reverand Bobby McCann will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 6pm. Burial will follow the funeral in Sebring, Florida for family only.

Chuck was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania on February 26, 1924. He graduated from Ambridge High School and continued on to receive a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from Eastern Kentucky University.

Chuck was married to Mary Lorraine Neely in 1949; they were married 71 years.

Chuck, a combat war veteran served in the 44th Infantry Division for three years and received a Bronze Star and four Battle Stars for his service including the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he was an NBA player for the Indianapolis Olympians. He went on to become a teacher and basketball coach in Kentucky, and retired from Hialeah High School. He enjoyed playing the Brac in his Tamburitzan band, art, and antiquing. Of his many accomplishments, his joy was coaching his grandchildren and teaching them to play and sing Croatian music.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Neely Mrazovich, son, Vincent Mrazovich (Bette), daughter Vickie Clark (Scott), grandchildren, Timmy King (Nikki), Steve King (Katy), Celine Watson (Dale), Zane Mrazovich, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, John Mrazovich.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Veterans Association of America.





